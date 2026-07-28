Lawmakers pay tribute to late Sen. Lindsey Graham

WASHINGTON — Political leaders and prominent figures from around the globe are remembering South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Tuesday is the first of two days of ceremonies for Graham.

Around 2 p.m., President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks during the funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.

>>>You can watch the service here.

On Wednesday, Graham will be honored in his home state of South Carolina with a procession at the Statehouse and a private burial.

Channel 9 government reporter Joe Bruno is in Washington, where political leaders are saying their goodbyes. The tributes started on Tuesday morning.

There was a short service inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda where Senate Leader John Thune, Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C, shared stories and more about their time with the late senator.

She said Graham was very good at outsmarting the trolls, the armchair critics, and the keyboard warriors. On a serious note, she praised him for his legacy of service to South Carolina, the nation, and for making the world a better and safer place.

“A legacy is not only built through votes, legislation, or headlines, a legacy is built through the lives touched, the relationships formed, and the focused mission to make a difference over time,” said Biggs.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the memorial ceremonies for Graham over the next two days. We’ll bring you live coverage of the National Cathedral funeral at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Channel 9 reporters Ken Lemon and Tina Terry will be live in Columbia for the services to be held in the Palmetto State.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in attendance for Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral. In the past 10 minutes, I’ve also seen Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Secretary Robert F Kennedy, Secretary Doug Burgum, AG Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov Pamela Evette and Bret Baier @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/hdPJR0G5T6 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 28, 2026

The race for the Senate

The filing deadline is Tuesday for candidates who want to run for Graham’s vacant Senate seat.

Controversial former Gov. Mark Sanford officially filed on Monday. He said his message will focus on affordability, taxes and the national debt.

Sanford joins a crowded field of other Republican hopefuls, including local Congressmen Russell Fry and Ralph Norman, along with businessman Mark Lynch, who lost to Graham in the June primary election.

Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, who was appointed to serve the rest of his term, is also running.

Seniors 65 and older and anyone else who qualifies must request a ballot by Friday if they want to vote by mail.

Early voting starts Aug. 5, and the primary election is Aug. 11.

You can only vote in this primary if you did not vote in the regular primary or the runoff, or you voted Republican in those primaries.

The winner will face the Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews in November.

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