Lawmakers want investigation into social media disinformation tied to Helene

CHARLOTTE — Rumors and misinformation about federal, state, and local emergency responses to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene started circulating on social media sites just days after the storm caused destruction across the Southeast.

Now, federal lawmakers want official investigations into the rapid spread of patently false information shared and sometimes amplified by public figures with limitless reach.

Rep. Deborah Ross (NC-02), joined by members of Congress from Georgia and Florida, sent a letter to Congress voicing their concerns.

“We write to urge the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Energy & Commerce Committees to investigate and hold hearings on the role social media platforms play in the dissemination of misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and scams in the wake of natural disasters,” the letter reads.

While social media companies are private entities, lawmakers say Congress does have a voice in ensuring the online safety of Americans.

“Congress has the power and the responsibility to improve the digital spaces where millions of Americans both seek and promote information during crises, and recent Congressional efforts to hold social media platforms accountable have set an important precedent,” the letter to Congress reads.

The cause for concern

Misinformation and conspiracy theories spread on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Discord, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) range from claims like the government created Hurricanes Milton and Helene, to scams and calls for violence.

“One post on TikTok stated that FEMA employees should be ‘arrested or shot or hung on sight,’” the letter to Congress reads.

The calls for violence aren’t just rhetoric either. In mid-October, police arrested a 44-year-old man, William Parsons, for alleged threats to FEMA employees working on recovery efforts in North Carolina.

Calls for violence are just one concern. Scams are also prevalent and target those who are the most vulnerable and trying to survive day by day.

“A series of widely circulated posts on Facebook and X falsely claimed that FEMA was offering a new grant for immediate cash assistance to all residents, regardless of impact, resulting in a flood of applications to non-existent programs,” the letter reads.

The spread of misinformation is not a new concept, but as technology continues to advance and notable figures grow their audience, it’s becoming easier for conspiracies and fringe ideas to make it into the mainstream consciousness.

Director of FEMA Deanne Criswell said the level of misinformation: “[is] the worst [she’s] ever seen.”

Ross and the other members of Congress want the committees to investigate four main points that include:

The failure of social media companies to adequately address misinformation The role of algorithms in amplifying misinformation and scams The impact of misinformation on public trust and disaster recovery Failures to protect against scams and fraud

If investigations are launched, it would not be the first time Congress took a closer look at the roles of social media companies and misinformation.

“The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s bipartisan investigation into misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic raised critical questions about the role of algorithms and ineffective content moderation on platforms such as Facebook and YouTube,” the letter reads.

The ramifications of misinformation are significant, and the Congressional request makes it clear what is on the line if misinformation continues to spread unchecked, and amplified by those with the potential to reach hundreds of millions of people with the press of a button.

“Lives, livelihoods, and the integrity of our recovery efforts depend on it. We stand ready to work with you to ensure that we protect those affected by these disasters and future emergencies,” the letter concludes.

Representatives Kathy Castor (FL-14), Hank Johnson (GA-04), Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), Kathy Manning (NC-06), Valerie Foushee (NC-04), and Wiley Nickel (NC-13) joined Ross in authoring the letter.

