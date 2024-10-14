NC man with rifle, handgun accused of threatening FEMA workers

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — FEMA is pausing its work after crews were threatened in western North Carolina, a local sheriff said. On Monday, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest.

In a news release, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, the 911 communications center got a call that a man with an assault rifle. The caller said he commented about possibly harming FEMA employees in the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock area for Helene relief efforts.

The threat was made at a gas station in town and the message was shared with soldiers in the area, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. The soldiers called the sheriff’s office to report the threat, who then told other police agencies with relief workers in the area.

Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell shared the news of the threat in a Facebook post on Sunday. Howell confirmed FEMA workers were not threatened in Ashe County or its surrounding counties, but said FEMA has paused their process as they assess the threat.

“Stay calm and steady during our recovery, help folks and please don’t stir the pot,” Howell wrote.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office got information about the suspect and passed it on to other agencies.

On Monday, they said William Parsons, 44, from the town of Bostic, is in custody. Parsons was armed with a handgun and a rifle, investigators said.

William Parsons FEMA is pausing its work after they were threatened in western North Carolina, a local sheriff said. On Monday, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said William Parsons, 44, from the town of Bostic, is in custody. Parsons was armed with a handgun and a rifle, investigators said. (Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

“The initial report stated there was a truckload of militia that was involved. However, after further investigation, it was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truckloads of militia going to Lake Lure,” the news release reads.

Parsons was charged with going armed to the terror of the public. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

In a statement to ABC News, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper has been made aware of threats made against the relief workers. Cooper is asking state police to help local law enforcement identify the threats and coordinate with FEMA to help ensure worker safety.

”FEMA along with other state, federal and local response workers are working around the clock to bring assistance to western North Carolina,” the statement reads. “We are aware of significant misinformation online and reports of threats to response workers on the ground and the safety of responders must be taken seriously. The Governor has directed the Department of Public Safety to identify with local law enforcement the specific threats and rumors and coordinate with FEMA and other partners to ensure safety and security as this recovery effort continues.”

(WATCH BELOW: Junk removal company to haul used furniture to Helene victims)

Junk removal company to haul used furniture to Helene victims

©2024 Cox Media Group