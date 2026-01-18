Lawsuit claims Mooresville mayor retaliated against employee who reported misconduct

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A former employee for the town of Mooresville says he feels like he’s being punished for doing the right thing.

That worker is suing the town and the mayor, claiming he was fired in retaliation. He says this happened after he reported seeing the mayor walking around Mooresville Town Hall without pants on.

This controversy is about a year and a half in the making.

Jeff Noble was an IT professional. He says part of his duties were to check to and see who was coming to town hall after hours.

Back in October of 2024, Noble got an indication that Mayor Chris Carney used his keycard after midnight. He allegedly checked security video and found that he entered the building along with a woman who was a contractor paid by the town of Mooresville.

A couple of hours later, motion sensors triggered security cameras and allegedly Mayor Carney was seen walking around town hall without his pants.

Noble reported what he claims was an ethical violation but in July, he was fired. Last week he sued the city in a whistleblower complaint.

“You would think if you uncover something that is unethical and report it to the proper channel that ethical violation is taken care of,” Noble said. “Never in my day would I have thought that I do something correct, found something that was unlawful, report it to the proper people and the proper time, and then I get punished for it.”

Channel 9 reached out to the town, which is also being sued, along with the mayor. This is the response we received: “The town denies any allegation of wrongdoing and will respond to the claims through the appropriate legal process. Because the matter involves pending litigation, we do not plan to comment further at this time.”

