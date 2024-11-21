Lawsuit dropped against CMPD after man says flashbang exploded in his hand during 2020 protest

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man mangling during the 2020 George Floyd protest has dropped a lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Kyre Mitchell sued the department after a police flashbang grenade thrown by officers detonated in his hand.

It resulted in Mitchell losing two of his fingers.

According to the Charlotte Observer, that lawsuit has now been dropped.

A CMPD spokesperson said the case was not settled.

In the dismissal document, no reason was given for why the lawsuit was dropped, according to the Observer.

