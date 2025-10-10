Lawsuit filed against South Carolina over book banning in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Teachers and students in South Carolina have filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Education over the banning of books.

The lawsuit challenges a state regulation that prohibits any book containing sexual conduct, which has resulted in South Carolina having the highest number of banned books nationwide, totaling 22.

The American Civil Liberties Union claims that the regulation violates students’ First Amendment rights.

The Department of Education has warned that schools teaching banned topics could risk losing federal funding.

The outcome of the lawsuit could have significant implications for educational content and students’ rights in South Carolina.

