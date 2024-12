CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person has died following a house fire in Catawba County early Friday morning, according to firefighters.

It occurred around 3 a.m. on the 4200 block of Deal Road.

Firefighters said they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be assisting with the investigation.

