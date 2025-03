CHARLOTTE — A longtime Dilworth staple has closed its doors for good.

On Monday, Lebowski’s Grill and Pub announced on its social media pages that it was closed “effective immediately.”

The bar had been open on East Boulevard for 15 years.

In the post, the owners did not give a reason for closing but said Ladybird Taco would take over the space.

