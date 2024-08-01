Ledecky becomes most decorated female in swimming history

NANTERRE, France — Another romp for Summer McIntosh. A gold medal for Kate Douglass. And, to cap things off, a record-breaking night for Katie Ledecky.

With a silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay Thursday night, Ledecky collected the 13th medal of her stellar career to become the most decorated female in swimming history.

She would’ve preferred it to be gold, but that went to an Australian squad led by gold medalists Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus.

Still, in her next-to-last event of these games, Ledecky broke the mark she shared with fellow Americans Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson. The 27-year-old now has eight golds, four silvers and one bronze over four Olympics, with every intention of swimming on to Los Angeles in 2028.

McIntosh cruised to victory in the 200 butterfly, dealing American Regan Smith a familiar silver-medal finish.

But Douglass put the U.S. on the top of the podium in the 200 breaststroke, a race that essentially served as a changing of the guard.

Longtime American star Lilly King, competing in her final Olympics, finished last in the final. She made her way over several lane ropes to give a hug to Douglass, one of the world’s most versatile swimmers and now a gold medalist.

It was the fourth swimming gold for the world’s most dominant swimming nation, to go along with 11 silver medals and six bronzes.

Read the full recap from the Associated Press here.

