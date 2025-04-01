Legislation could bring whole milk back to schools after 10-year ban

Federal lawmakers are considering bills to reintroduce whole and 2% milk in school meals, a move that could reverse a decade-old policy aimed at reducing childhood obesity.

The proposed legislation, which has bipartisan support, seeks to allow whole and 2% milk alongside the skim and low-fat options mandated since 2012 under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act. T

This act was initially intended to decrease children’s intake of saturated fats and calories, according to the Associated Press.

“Kids need wholesome, nourishing food to grow strong and stay healthy, and whole milk is packed with the nutrients they need,” said Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat who is co-sponsoring the legislation.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has criticized the current dietary guidelines as “antiquated” and advocated for the inclusion of whole milk in programs for young children.

The 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act required school meals to include more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, and to limit sugar, sodium, and fat. As part of this initiative, whole and 2% milk were removed from school menus starting in 2012.

The U.S. Agriculture Department sets the nutrition guidelines for school meals, which are reviewed every five years. These guidelines adhere to the federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which have recommended low-fat or fat-free dairy for those over age 2 since 1985.

Some nutrition experts and the dairy industry argue that whole milk has been unfairly criticized, citing studies suggesting that children who consume whole milk may have a lower risk of obesity.

However, the dietary guidelines committee found insufficient evidence to change the existing policy. Pending bills in Congress propose that milk fat should not count towards the saturated fat limits in school meals, noting that the composition of dairy fats differs from other saturated fats.

Critics of the current guidelines also point out that while whole milk is banned, flavored low-fat milk with added sugars is allowed, which may undermine efforts to promote healthier eating habits.

The outcome of the proposed legislation remains uncertain, but it has sparked a renewed debate over the role of whole milk in children’s diets and the effectiveness of current dietary guidelines in addressing childhood obesity.

