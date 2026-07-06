Legislation targets large parking lots to protect state’s waterways

CHARLOTTE — Governor Josh Stein signed House Bill 162 into law on a Monday afternoon, marking a rare collaboration between developers and environmental groups.

The legislation aims to open opportunities for revitalization, reduce construction costs, and protect the state’s waterways by eliminating mandatory minimum parking requirements.

The bill allows local governments to work with developers to incentivize building in ways that reduce stormwater runoff.

The new law targets large, empty parking lots, which environmental groups identify as significant sources of stormwater runoff.

For developers, these extensive parking areas often represent extra, sometimes unnecessary, expenses.

Policy Director Ryan Carter for the Catawba Riverkeeper expressed hope that House Bill 162 would bring about change. Carter noted that his organization is not opposed to parking itself.

“We are not opposed to parking. What we want there to be is enough parking. Right now we have too much parking,” Carter said.

Representative Donnie Loftis of Gaston County, one of the bill’s sponsors, explained the financial implications of the previous parking requirements.

Loftis believes the bill will affect the cost of building houses and apartments by reducing the number of required parking spaces.

“I think it will also be able to impact the cost of building a house or apartments that you don’t have to have as many parking spaces,” Loftis said.

Loftis further elaborated that developers typically plan for the parking they need, but building extra spaces increases costs, which can drive up rent, raise business expenses and halt projects before they start.

“If you had two bedrooms, you would need four parking spots at an apartment complex. So, this makes it more common sense,” Loftis added.

For Carter, the issue is environmental, as more pavement increases water runoff, which then carries more pollution into streams and rivers.

He noted that he was surprised by the diverse coalition that supported the bill, including affordable housing groups, farmland preservation groups and small business groups.

The bill passed both houses of the state legislature with near-unanimous support. Carter called this widespread approval a significant achievement.

“That’s a remarkable feat in today’s political climate,” Carter said.

This was not the first attempt to pass such legislation. Last year, the bill passed the House but did not advance through the Senate.

The new law is scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1 of next year.

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