‘Lengthy history’: Home tied to criminal activity ordered to be sold within 30 days

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has taken legal action against a home on Sides Road, known for criminal activity and nuisance calls, by issuing an order of abatement.

The property, which has been a source of concern for neighbors and law enforcement for years, must now remain vacant and be placed for sale within 30 days as part of a consent judgment. This action aims to prevent future nuisance-related activities on the premises.

“There’s a very lengthy history at that house,” said Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen, highlighting the property’s past issues with criminal violations and drug overdose deaths.

Ethan Stanford, a neighbor living one street over, expressed relief, saying, “It’s worrisome to see something like that happening. And yeah, so it’s definitely relieved to see that concern taken care of.”

Sheriff Travis Allen explained that the decision to pursue a nuisance abatement was due to the property’s extensive history of problems, including criminal violations and drug-related incidents.

The consent judgment not only requires the property to be sold but also prohibits any future nuisance activities, aiming to restore peace to the neighborhood.

Neighbors like Ethan Stanford have noticed frequent police presence at the home, which has been a source of worry for the community.

Stanford noted that the community feels much safer now that the issue is being addressed, and he believes the area will improve as a result.

VIDEO: Couple charged after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl in Rowan County

Couple charged after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl in Rowan County

©2025 Cox Media Group