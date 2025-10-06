Lenoir man sentenced after pleading guilty to killing man at birthday party

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Lenoir man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for killing a man at a relative’s birthday party.

Fredrick Patterson admitted to shooting and killing Douglas Burgess along Harpertown Drive in Caldwell County in 2022.

Deputies said an argument led to the violence. Patterson then ran away but later turned himself in.

He will spend between six and a half and eight years in prison, according to the Hickory Record.

VIDEO: Witnesses say birthday party ends in deadly shooting in Lenoir

Witnesses say birthday party ends in deadly shooting in Lenoir

©2025 Cox Media Group