Lenoir woman charged with felony death by distribution after fatal overdose

LENIOR, N.C. — A Lenior woman has been charged in connection with a fatal overdose, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found a person dead at a home in the Oak Hill community late Tuesday.

However, the victim has not been identified, according to the Hickory Record.

Deputies said Brittany Foust had sold the drugs that killed the victim.

Foust was arrested and charged with felony death by distribution. She is being held under a $1 million bond.

