Lifeguards on high alert ahead of Hurricane Erin

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — Lifeguards in Atlantic Beach told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon Wednesday that they are on alert as Hurricane Erin prepares to hit the North Carolina coast.

Lifeguard Tanner Murray said he has noticed swimmers too far out in the ocean.

Heavy surf and rip currents easily pull swimmers out to sea without notice.

Hurricane Erin (Aug. 20, 2025)

Those currents have already caused deaths in the northern Atlantic.

“People really underestimate the rips out here,” said Murray. “It can take in out in like 20 seconds without you ever realizing it, because you are just floating there and the swells are supposed to get 10-15 foot.”

Hurricane Erin sits just off the Southeast Coast this morning as a category 2 hurricane. The storm is starting it's turn north and eventually northeast over the next few days. We'll be monitoring the Outer Banks for gusty winds, rough surf and flooding issues due to storm surge. pic.twitter.com/5beIlPPq1o — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) August 20, 2025

Officials are also worried that the hurricane could slow down offshore or nudge a bit toward shore before shifting away, which could cause a lot of rainfall.

