Lightning strike confirmed as cause of fire at Morganton rehab center

MORGANTON, N.C. — A lightning strike has been confirmed as the cause of the fire at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton on July 13.

The fire broke out in the attic space above the employee breakroom, but thanks to the swift response of the fire protection system and Morganton Public Safety Fire Services, no residents or staff were injured.

The fire protection system at Grace Heights quickly detected the fire and activated the fire suppression system, releasing water onto the blaze.

The Morganton Public Safety Fire Services Division responded promptly and expertly suppressed the remainder of the fire.

All residents were evacuated safely, and those evaluated at UNC Health Blue Ridge have been relocated to new communities.

Grace Heights staff have been deployed to these new homes to facilitate continuity of care and help residents adjust to their new surroundings.

The investigation into the fire’s cause involved the State Bureau of Investigation, Morganton Public Safety Fire Investigation Services Division, and an independent fire investigator.

The consensus from all investigation teams is that the fire was caused by a lightning strike, which led to materials smoldering and eventually combusting.

A Core Logic STRIKEnet report confirmed approximately 187 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes on July 12, 2025, with multiple strikes near Grace Heights.

Recovery and restoration efforts are underway, focusing on smoke damage and water intrusion.

VIDEO: Fire under investigation at rehab center that displaced 92

Fire under investigation at rehab center that displaced 92

©2025 Cox Media Group