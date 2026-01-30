Lincoln County authorities search for woman last seen on Maiden Highway

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday on Maiden Highway.

Margaret Louise McCalister was seen walking toward U.S. Highway 321 at about 12:30 p.m. from the Maiden One Stop.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair, which was in a ponytail. McCalister was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans and carrying a black trash bag containing clothing.

Anyone with information regarding McCalister is asked to contact Det. N. Stamey with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704)-732-9050, or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 and Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

VIDEO: Scammers target missing Gastonia teen’s family, claiming he was kidnapped

‘Shame on you’: Scammers target missing Gastonia teen’s family, claiming he was kidnapped

©2026 Cox Media Group