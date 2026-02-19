Lincoln County confirms 1st rabies case of 2026

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services confirmed the county’s first rabies case of 2026 after a raccoon tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The incident involved a family dog that was found with the deceased raccoon near Lincolnton last week.

The encounter took place on Feb. 12 off Cedar Grove Church Road, between Knottywood Lane and John Beam Road. While there was no reported exposure to humans, officials noted that the domestic animal’s exposure was uncertain.

A resident first contacted Animal Services on Feb. 12 after observing a family dog carrying the deceased raccoon in its mouth.

The homeowner located the raccoon and Animal Services submitted the specimen to the North Carolina State Laboratory for rabies testing on Monday.

Confirmation of the positive result was received on Wednesday.

The dog involved in the encounter had an expired rabies tag at the time of the incident.

Because it was unclear if the dog killed the raccoon or found it already deceased, a booster dose was administered in the event exposure occurred.

The animal was placed under a mandatory 45-day quarantine period.

In response to the confirmed case, Lincoln County officials sent public notification messages to properties within the immediate area.

The press release was also shared on the county’s website and social media outlets to alert the community.

Health officials recommend that all pet owners ensure indoor pets, outdoor pets, ferrets and livestock are kept current on their rabies vaccines.

Lincoln County residents may schedule appointments with Animal Services to receive a one-year rabies vaccination for $10 per pet.

This specific service is available for felines and canines only.

Animal Services also issued a warning to residents to avoid approaching or handling wildlife.

Signs of rabies in wild animals can include abnormal amounts of aggression or friendliness, disorientation, wobbliness, circling and excessive salivation. Residents who encounter a wild animal exhibiting abnormal behavior are encouraged to call Animal Services at (704) 736-4125.

Lincoln County residents can sign up for updates through Lincoln County Alerts to stay informed of future notifications. Vaccination opportunities are also available through low-cost clinics sponsored by Helping Animals to Survive.

