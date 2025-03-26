Lincoln County installs 30 license plate cameras to reduce crime

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is installing 30 license plate recognition cameras across the county to help solve and reduce serious crimes.

The cameras, provided by Flock Safety, are funded through drug asset seizure funds, ensuring no taxpayer money is used. These devices are designed to send real-time alerts to law enforcement when they detect stolen vehicles, wanted suspects, or vehicles associated with AMBER or Silver Alerts.

The cameras capture still photos of license plates but do not record video. They are not intended for monitoring traffic violations such as stoplight or stop sign infractions, nor can they be used for vehicle accidents.

Data collected by the cameras is stored for 30 days and is only accessible to administration ranking law enforcement officers conducting felony crime investigations or searching for missing persons. Access to the system requires an OCA case file number, ensuring that data is used strictly for criminal investigations.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that the data is never sold or shared with third-party individuals or companies. The contract with Flock Safety also allows access to thousands of cameras installed by businesses and homeowner associations in the area, further extending the reach of the surveillance network.

The sheriff’s office has already seen success with these cameras, as they recently aided in solving a multi-jurisdictional breaking and entering case.

