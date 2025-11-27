Lincoln County launches PORT to combat opioid crisis with $1.2M settlement funds

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County is set to receive over $11 million in opioid settlement funds over the next 10 to 15 years to combat the opioid epidemic, with 145 overdoses recorded so far this year.

In March 2023, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved the use of $1.2 million from the North Carolina Opioid Settlement funds to establish a Post-Overdose Response Team, or PORT, to address the opioid crisis, officials said.

The PORT initiative began operations on Nov. 14 to connect individuals with resources and opportunities for recovery shortly after an overdose.

Supported by the Lincoln County Health Department, Lincoln County Emergency Services, Atrium Health, and other first responder agencies, PORT focuses on providing support, guidance, and linkage to care, officials said.

Through these partnerships, program leaders said PORT helps participants navigate treatment options, receive peer support, and access community services.

WATCH: 2 charged in fatal Concord hit-and-run

2 charged in fatal Concord hit-and-run

©2025 Cox Media Group