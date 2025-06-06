Several suspects in Catawba County mass shooting to appear in court

Several suspects in a mass shooting at a house party in Catawba County will face a judge Friday for the first time.

The shooting broke out late Saturday night on Walnut Acres Drive, where authorities said multiple suspects opened fire on a large house party. Investigators said the gunmen positioned themselves on elevated ground in a wooded area and fired down at the crowd. Some partygoers returned fire, which may have prevented further injuries. In total, about 80 shots were fired.

Investigators arrested Toland Huff Jr. and Izaiah Mitchell overnight.

Zoe Braswell, 18, will face a judge over her charge of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

Of the eight people facing charged in the shooting, several were charged with attempted first-degree murder charges.

Those include Ke’andre O’Neal Mack and Huff who were arrested in the last few hours.

Garron Killion was the first person arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He was originally given a $200,000 bond but had that revoked Thursday by a judge who said he is a danger to society.

