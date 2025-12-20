Lincoln County man facing several charges for

CROUSE, N.C. — A 33-year-old Lincoln County man has been arrested and is charged with multiple sex offenses involving a juvenile victim

Matthew Alexander Cline was arrested and charged in Crouse on Wednesday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Cline is facing two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He is currently being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center with a secured bond set at $200,000.

The investigation into the allegations against Cline is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Capps with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (980) 284-2513.

