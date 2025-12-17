Newly released 911 calls give insight into latest light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — Newly released 911 calls are giving insight into the latest light rail stabbing.

“We need police and MEDIC. Somebody got stabbed on the train,” a caller told emergency dispatch. “The train is stopped in the middle of the tracks.”

Channel 9 requested the calls after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Oscar Solarzano stabbed Kenyon Dobie near the Parkwood Station earlier this month.

Witnesses said Solarzano was drunk and harassing passengers before the stabbing.

In one of the four 911 calls, a caller could be heard helping the victim for about five minutes until MEDIC arrived.

“He’s still alert,” the caller said. “He’s still talking. He’s still responsive.”

The victim survived and is in jail on unrelated charges.

The suspect is being held without bond.