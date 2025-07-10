Lincoln County residents prepare for more storms after flash flooding

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Severe storms brought four inches of rain and flash flooding to Lincoln County, specifically downtown Lincolnton, on Wednesday night.

The slow-moving storms resulted in heavy rain and frequent lightning, causing significant flooding in the area.

A flash flood warning was issued as water rushed down Main Street and into local businesses.

“It was just a lot of rain and wind. There were cars outside that were just flooded. So it was a little crazy,” said Shawn Munoz, store manager of Speedy, a local tire shop that was flooded during the storm.

Munoz described the scene as shocking, noting that he had never seen anything like it outside of movies or shows.

The tire department at Speedy was inundated with 3 to 4 feet of water, and the showroom was also affected.

Despite the flooding, Munoz reported that the damage was not extensive, and efforts are underway to clean up and reopen the store.

The shop is also taking preventive measures by placing barriers outside to protect against future flooding, given the forecast of more storms.

“We’re preparing ourselves just in case and putting some stuff just outside the door just to prevent any of the water from coming back inside if it does rain like that,” Munoz added.

As more storms are predicted, residents and businesses in Lincolnton are advised to remain vigilant.

The saturated grounds could lead to further flooding, emphasizing the need for preparedness in the face of ongoing severe weather conditions.

VIDEO: Dozens rescued as storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

Dozens rescued as storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

©2025 Cox Media Group