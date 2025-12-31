Lincolnton man jailed in child sex crime investigation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincolnton man is in jail following an investigation into allegations of sex crimes involving a child.

Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Owensby on Dec. 22.

Christopher Owensby

Owensby is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. To protect the privacy and identity of the victim, police say no further information will be released at this time.

VIDEO: Charlotte brewery owner accused of breaking into home, raping child

Charlotte brewery owner accused of breaking into home, raping child

©2025 Cox Media Group