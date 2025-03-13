Linville Gorge trails reopen post-Helene, but officials warn of hazardous terrain

BURK COUNTY, N.C. — Linville Gorge Wilderness Area trails have reopened, but officials in Burke County warn that visitors should be extra cautious because the landscape has drastically changed after recent weather events, including Hurricane Helene.

Hikers may encounter a substantial amount of downed timber, washed-out paths, landslides, and altered river routes, said officials with the Burke County Emergency Services.

Those conditions complicate navigation while hiking through the gorge. Expect the terrain to be more challenging and hazardous than before. Take extra precautions like carrying more food and water, officials said.

Response time for rescue operations has “increased considerably” from one hour to three hours, and in extreme cases, up to 24 hours or more.

Visitors are advised to plan their outings carefully, inform someone about their plans and expected return time, and carry necessary emergency gear, including navigation tools, first aid kits, and clothing suitable for changing conditions.

