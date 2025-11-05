Local activist continues legacy of feeding Concord’s hungry families

CONCORD, N.C. — In Concord, partial payments are expected to roll out this week to families in need, as the community steps up to support those facing food insecurity.

Brandon Porter, a part-time city worker in Concord, and his wife are among the many families struggling to make ends meet with four children aged 11, 9, 2, and 5 months.

As the holidays approach, they face the challenge of balancing groceries, rent, and utilities.

“When we look at the community as a whole, a lot of people are suffering,” said Brandon Porter. “I was raised — the only time you look at your neighbor’s plate is to make sure they have enough food on it.”

In Cabarrus County, approximately 25,000 families rely on food benefits through the SNAP program, highlighting the widespread need for assistance.

Local activist Sean Muhammad is continuing the legacy of Jannie Kay Propst, who passed away in 2023, by feeding the community.

“This is what she’s always done, fed the community,” Muhammad said. “You don’t have to say the address, you just say ‘Go to the Propsts.’”

Muhammad and his family have been hosting gatherings where they provide meals to anyone who stops by, fulfilling a tradition of community support.

“We’re giving back to the community,” Muhammad explained. “We got donations in, we got people that are willing to help the community.”

As Porter juggles his responsibilities, he worries about the impact on his children.

“I work extra hard, extra hours,” he said. “So what they’re gonna notice is me not around as much. They’re not gonna notice any less of what they have, they’re just gonna notice a lot less of me.”

As Concord families await partial payments, community efforts like those led by Sean Muhammad provide vital support.

Porter remains hopeful, taking life one day at a time, while the community rallies to ensure no one goes hungry.

