Local athletes compete in regional Special Olympics Winter Games at App Ski Mountain

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Nearly 170 athletes from the southeast United States met in Blowing Rock to compete in the regional Special Olympics Winter Games.

On Sunday, athletes from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennesee shaped up their ski and snowboard skills with professional instructors from French Swiss Ski College at Appalachian Ski Mountain.

On Monday, they hit the slopes to compete. Special Olympics athletes from Burke, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lake Norman, Watauga and Mecklenburg County represent the greater Charlotte region.

This event of the Southeast U.S. Winter Games featured Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding. Later in February, athletes comes down to Indian Trail to participate in the Ice Skating portion.

The awards ceremony begins Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

