Local coffee bar taps iconic NC brand

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina staple Cheerwine and this homegrown coffee brand are on a collision course.

Clutch Coffee Bar will debut two Cheerwine-inspired drink choices at its locations, starting March 1.

Fans of the iconic soft drink will find the Cheerwine Iced Mocha, which blends espresso, chocolate milk for a richer flavor and the brand’s signature wild cherry syrup before being topped with a sweet cold foam.

Clutch has also developed an energy drink that boasts Cheerwine’s proprietary flavor.

Clutch CEO Darren Spicer says the Mooresville-based drive-thru coffee brand worked with Cheerwine’s team to fine-tune those options — even taking a suggestion to amp up the wild cherry flavor even further.

