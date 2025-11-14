Local Democratic leaders respond to Border Patrol operations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — In the next 24 hours, Customs and Border Protection agents could start arriving in Charlotte, and some city leaders are calling for clarity and urging the community to stay calm.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden confirmed Thursday that he’s now in contact with the agencies involved.

Local state representatives, city council members, county commissioners, school board members, and several others made strong statements about the operation at a press conference at the Government Center Friday morning.

Their main message was that they do not welcome Border Patrol agents to the county.

Leaders reiterated that CBP will get no cooperation from the city of Charlotte or the county. They also called out the agency as an authoritarian force coming here to spread fear.

“This is a safe city,” Rep. Aisha Dew, D-N.C., said. “Our crime rates have gone down since the previous year. This is just another something out of the playbook.”

It’s still unclear exactly what this operation will look like and when it will take place.

Customs and Border Protection has touted its arrests of violent criminals but is allowed to arrest anyone they see who they believe is not here legally.

Some Republican lawmakers support the action, saying it will be a positive for the community.

“They’re going after the violent criminals, the gang members that are doing harm all in this country, and they’ll have a success rate that I think Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the residents will be happy about,” U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, said.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member also repeated their message on the issue. She said they have not been notified about enforcement on school property. They sent staff a reminder that officers need a warrant to get access to any staff or students, and staff cannot voluntarily report the immigration status of any student.

