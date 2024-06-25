Local distillery invests $4M to transform mill

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Muddy River Distillery is looking toward the future with its $4 million Mount Holly home. It has transformed the historic Mount Holly Cotton Mill into an all-encompassing venue spanning nearly 5 acres.

A grand opening was held over the weekend. It is located at 250 N. Main St. in Mount Holly.

The building, at 18,000-plus square feet, houses the rum distillery’s production capabilities and offices as well as a craft cocktail bar, lounge, restaurant and event space.

The property has over 700 feet of frontage on Dutchmans Creek, perfect for festivals, markets, concerts and events.

