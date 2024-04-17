Local Family Dollar stores fined

CHARLOTTE — Several local dollar stores are facing fines for charging too much money.
Four Family Dollar stores in Mecklenburg County are facing penalties.
They’re facing a total of more than $40,000 in fines.
The state inspector says the store in Pineville was the worst offender.
It’s accused of overcharging customers upwards of 18% on some products.
Family Dollar stores in Stanly and Union counties were also fined, including a $43,000 penalty levied against a store in Norwood. That store is accused of failing 11 different inspections. In all, 14 stores were fined across the state.
