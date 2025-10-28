Local food banks prepare for increased demand as SNAP benefits may be paused

CHARLOTTE — Leaders in North and South Carolina are taking action to address a potential hunger crisis as federal funding for food assistance is expected to run out by the end of the week due to the government shutdown.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson has joined a federal lawsuit alongside other states, requesting that the federal government use emergency funds to continue food assistance benefits.

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s governor has activated a special fund to support food banks in the state.

“No single nonprofit can fill in the gap of a SNAP cut... that is our country’s first line of defense against hunger,” said Danielle Moore, Chief Operating Officer of Nourish Up.

Nourish Up, a local food bank, reported that 3,000 people sought food assistance last week, an increase from its average of 2,700 people per week.

The organization expects demand to rise further when SNAP benefits are paused on November 1st.

Danielle Moore, Nourish Up’s Chief Operating Officer, shared that her team is preparing for increased demand by buying more food and expanding pantry hours, despite losing hundreds of thousands of dollars from federal funding cuts.

Moore noted a 20% increase in need during October, with more furloughed and unpaid federal workers seeking food assistance.

Nourish Up anticipates the pause in SNAP benefits will impact over 140,000 people in Mecklenburg County.

Moore emphasized that no one should have to choose between shelter or a meal, encouraging people to prioritize bills and seek food assistance from Nourish Up.

With federal funding cuts looming, local food banks like Nourish Up are bracing for increased demand and preparing to support families affected by the pause in SNAP benefits.

For those who would like to apply for food assistance, they can call 704-523-4333 or visit https://nourishup.org. This website can also be used for people who would like to volunteer.

