SNAP payments were late to many recipients in Mecklenburg County, report reveals

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A new report from the North Carolina State Auditor reveals that food benefit payments in Mecklenburg County were late more than 20% of the time over the past three years.

The audit shows that as many as one in five recipients in Mecklenburg County have experienced delays in receiving their food benefits, a critical issue for those relying on this assistance.

“I’m not happy about it, but it’s affected me before,” said a Mecklenburg County resident who wished to remain anonymous. “Kinda getting a middle finger for misplaced funds that should be there, that aren’t for no particular reason.”

The report highlighted that Mecklenburg County was not alone in experiencing delays. Stanly County also had late payments 14% of the time.

State Auditor Dave Boliek criticized the counties for not taking corrective actions and not tracking how late the payments were.

“They actually told me that wouldn’t be a needed measurement, and I wholeheartedly disagree. We’ve got to be able to look in the mirror,” Boliek stated.

The audit found that statewide, $83 million in late payments accounted for about half a percent of the $15.7 billion distributed by the state.

The auditor recommended that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services consistently monitor the timeliness of payments and take corrective action against counties that do not meet the federal standard of 95% on-time payments.

The audit highlights the importance of timely food benefit payments, particularly during challenging times, and recommends enhanced oversight to ensure that recipients receive their benefits when needed.

