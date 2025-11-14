Local group rallies to save The People’s Market

CHARLOTTE — A group dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses is attempting to save The People’s Market in Charlotte.

The owner announced on social media Thursday that both the Elizabeth and Myers Park locations will be shut down after eight years. He said it’s due to financial strain and staffing shortages.

Within hours of the post, Charlotte Black-Owned started a campaign to raise $30,000 for the owner. As of Friday morning, more than half of that has been raised.

