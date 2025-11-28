Local

Local marching band performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK — One marching band made the town of Fort Mill proud during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

The 180 students who performed are from Catawba Ridge High School.

They performed music from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. They even had a student playing Clark Griswold.

The Copperheads were just one of two public high schools marching in Thursday morning’s parade. The band traveled to New York City after winning a state championship last month.

