Local medical practice joining Atrium Health

Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine (Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine)
CHARLOTTE — A portion of Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates will soon join Atrium Health in an effort to expand patient access across the region.

On Oct. 1, about 300 employees across seven Charlotte-area CNSA clinics will join Atrium to expand patient access to advanced treatments.

Those locations are Baldwin/Charlotte, Ballantyne, Matthews, Rock Hill, Mount Holly, Concord and Huntersville/Lake Norman. The clinics will maintain their CNSA branding.

“Patients will likely see CNSA and Atrium Health branding presented together in some situations, as we are now part of the Atrium Health family of hospitals, outpatient centers, and providers,” a representative told CBJ.

