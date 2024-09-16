Local NASCAR team sued by former employee

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A former employee of Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit against the local organization last month, seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

Kimberly Pedersen on Aug. 28 filed the complaint alleging unjust enrichment by JGR, Mecklenburg County court records show. Pedersen’s complaint states she served as the company’s chief flight attendant. In 2022, Pedersen claims to have filled in as JGR’s aviation coordinator as well. Pedersen alleges she performed both roles but was only compensated for her position as chief flight attendant.

Pedersen’s complaint states she worked both positions for “the entire race season for 2022 for the ARCA, Xfinity, and Cup Racing Teams of the Defendant.” Huntersville-based JGR fields four full-time drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, including Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs.

