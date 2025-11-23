Local nonprofit distributes Thanksgiving meals to 1,500 families across several counties

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Common Heart distributed Thanksgiving meals to 1,500 families in Union County, Matthews, and Mint Hill on Saturday.

The event took place at Common Heart’s location on Business Park Drive in Indian Trail from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., where families received a frozen turkey along with all the fixings needed for a Thanksgiving feast.

Common Heart is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating food insecurity, according to its website.

The distribution aimed to provide families with the means to prepare their own Thanksgiving meals, ensuring they could celebrate the holiday with a traditional feast, officials said.

Volunteers gathered at Common Heart to pack and deliver the meals, contributing to the community effort to support families during the holiday season.

