Local nursing students help children aboard Mercy Ship in Africa

Three local nursing students have met their fundraising goal and are now helping children aboard a Mercy Ship in Africa.

Channel 9 first reported on Belmont Abbey College students Emma Harris, Caroline Gutierrez, and Eric Dike in June when they were raising money to take part in the prestigious internship.

They are now aboard the Africa Mercy Ship off the coast of Madagascar.

Mercy Ships are staffed by medical professionals who volunteer their time to provide life-changing surgeries to children and adults who otherwise would go without.

Your donations helped these nursing students get the internship, and they are now helping the people who need it most.

