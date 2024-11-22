Local organization encourages turkey donations as Thanksgiving approaches

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Rescue Mission is hoping for a rush of donations this weekend after coming up short on its collection goals.

The organization said it needs both frozen turkeys and food boxes.

Mission leaders told Channel 9′s Eli Brand that their motivation is to help as many as they can.

But this year they are still well short of their goal as the holiday approaches.

“As of last week, we were still about 1,300 turkeys short,” said Charlotte Rescue Mission President and CEO Trina Fullard.

