Man uses Pineville storefront to collect donations for Helene victims

PINEVILLE, N.C. — It’s been one month since Helene brought some of the worst destruction western North Carolina has ever seen.

Over the weeks that have followed, several volunteers and emergency responders have been working to help survivors.

Those volunteers include Adam Zart. He is using what used to be an old Subway store in Pineville for his own efforts.

“I knew this place was vacant around the corner, has been vacant for a few years,” he said.

He’s turned the space into his home base operation, where he collects and stores supplies for those in western North Carolina.

