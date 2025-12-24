Local organizations team up for holiday giveaway

CHARLOTTE — Two local organizations partnered up to make sure people in need can have a merry and bright Christmas.

Multiple organizations partnered up in north Charlotte for the ‘Christmas Holiday Blessing Giveaway.’

An organizer told Channel 9 they are following the example of Jesus Christ to give back to the community.

“Giving has been etched into mankind, and because of that reason alone... I’m hoping the giving we’re doing today can bless a family, bless a child, or bless a young adult,” organizer Garica Nelson said.

They provided food, clothes, toys for kids, and adult support packs.

