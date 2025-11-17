Local paramedic dies after being hit while helping at Florida crash scene

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A paramedic, described as a good Samaritan from Gaston County EMS, died after being injured while assisting at a crash scene in Florida over the weekend.

Mary Jolly, 27, of Dallas, was off duty and traveling in Florida when she stopped to help a driver involved in a crash on Interstate 95.

Law enforcement in Florida confirmed that the paramedic was airlifted from the crash scene in critical condition early Saturday morning.

The initial crash involved a 33-year-old Florida driver who was struck twice after exiting his vehicle and died at the scene.

Jolly was hit by another car and was taken to a Florida hospital. She died Monday morning, Gaston County officials said.

“Mary was more than a colleague — she was part of our EMS family,” said GEMS Deputy Chief Jamie McConnell in a news release. “Her compassion, steady presence, and deep commitment to serving this community touched countless lives. This loss will be felt across our entire organization.”

Jolly, who worked for GEMS since 2021, was a part of the swift water rescue team.

She was a highly decorated paramedic, officials said.

Jolly was named as one of the two the B-Shift Outstanding Paramedics in 2023.

“Mary represented the finest qualities of our EMS professionals – dedication, courage, and a commitment to caring for every person she encountered. We are heartbroken by her passing,” Deputy County Manager Vincent Wong said in the news release. “On behalf of Gaston County, we honor her service and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and to every member of our public safety team.”

Willie Tolbert lives down the street from Jolly

He said a good Samaritan also helped him after he got into a car crash.

“They practically saved my life by staying there with me, staying there with me and my grandson,” Tolbert said.

Authorities have not yet released information on whether any charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

