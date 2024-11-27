Local pastor expresses concerns after 12-year-old boy shot in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Community leaders are expressing their concerns after a 12-year-old boy was shot in west Charlotte.

It occurred Monday night on Dewberry Terrace off West Boulevard.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand spoke with a local pastor who said situations like this are very common in that area.

“It is very concerning,” said Pastor Annette Ross.

Ross said this incident is just the latest to affect that neighborhood and her church family.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m., and the child suffered severe injuries.

“It lets us know that there is more work to be done in the community as far as trying to reach more people to let them understand what love really is and how we’re supposed to express it,” Ross expressed.

Ross said her church isn’t immune to crime either. She said since their church doors opened, the tym has been set on fire, stolen cars have been found in their parking lot, and litter has been thrown carelessly onto their property.

But she said they are doing what they can to try and turn the situation around.

“If you want to win someone, you’ve got to show them love, and it’s necessary because there are so many hurting people,” Ross explained.

Ross said her congregation knocks on doors to speak and pray with residents, offers free groceries, and opens their doors every Sunday.

Their focus right now is on the young victim, who they said never should have been hurt.

The pastor said she wants an increased presence from police and city officials in this neighborhood to let residents know they are not forgotten.

VIDEO: Police in Catawba County reopen 13-year-old girl’s 1992 murder case

Police in Catawba County reopen 13-year-old girl’s 1992 murder case









©2024 Cox Media Group