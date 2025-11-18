Local police chief pleads not guilty to felony, misdemeanor charges

BROOKFORD, N.C. — Brookford Police Chief Willie Armstrong pleaded not guilty to charges related to evidence handling in a 1992 murder case in Catawba County Superior Court Monday.

Armstrong faces a felony charge of altering, destroying, or stealing evidence and a misdemeanor charge of willful failure to discharge duties, both connected to the murder of a 13-year-old girl in 1992.

Armstrong was indicted on these charges on May 5.

