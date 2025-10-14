Local police department celebrates milestone in recovery court initiative

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department celebrated a significant achievement in its Recovery Court initiative with the graduation of Clinton Russell, one of the program’s first participants.

Launched in 2024, Recovery Court offers a treatment-centered alternative to traditional prosecution for individuals struggling with substance use. The program typically takes up to eighteen months to complete and focuses on rehabilitation and recovery.

“This graduation represents the kind of positive outcome we envisioned when we helped launch Recovery Court,” said Chief Stephen Zill of the Gaston County Police Department. “We are committed to supporting programs that provide real opportunities for recovery, and we are proud to work alongside our partners to make this possible.”

Recovery Court is a collaborative effort that involves law enforcement, the judicial system, treatment providers, and community organizations.

Its mission is to reduce recidivism and support long-term recovery by providing structured support, accountability, and access to comprehensive treatment services.

