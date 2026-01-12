Powerball winner in Wingate nearly misses out on $150,000 prize

RALEIGH — Stanley Thompson, of Wingate, won a $150,000 Powerball prize during the Dec. 10 drawing after second-guessing his decision to purchase a ticket. officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Monday.

Thompson purchased a $3 ticket using Online Play, matching four white balls and the red Powerball. His initial prize of $50,000 was tripled to $150,000 due to the Power Play option he selected.⁣⁣⁣

“I almost didn’t buy it but I decided to at the last minute,” Thompson said.

He added, “I’m glad I played the multiplier.”

Thompson received a check for $108,016 after federal and state tax withholdings.

“It’s starting to sink in more now. It’s very satisfying,” he said.

He plans to use a portion of his winnings to pay bills and invest for the future.

As of Monday, the Powerball jackpot stands at $137 million, or a $61.9 million cash option, with odds of winning the jackpot being 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six draw games in North Carolina, where players can buy tickets either at retail locations or through Online Play via the NC Lottery’s website or official mobile app.

