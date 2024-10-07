Local rescue needs home for big snake removed from dashboard

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A 16-year-old Boa Constrictor Imperator caught some attention after getting caught in a dashboard over the weekend, and now a local rescue is working on finding her a new home.

The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail said an older couple asked them for help with a pet snake named Penelope. The couple said their son moved out and couldn’t have her anymore, and the snake needed medical care that they couldn’t afford.

The rescue said on Instagram that the couple drove over an hour to get to Indian Trail, but they found the snake had escaped. That’s when they found her tail hanging out of the dashboard of the car.

According to CWR, it took a few hours but Penelope was safely removed from the dashboard.

Now, Penelope needs a new home. Boa Imperators in captivity can live up to 40 years, according to wildlife experts.

CWR is asking anyone interested in adopting her to send an email to adopt@cwrescue.org.

You can also help with a donation for the snake’s care by clicking this link.

