Local restaurants pitch in to help feed the community

HICKORY, N.C. — Two restaurants in the Foothills are offering free meals for families who receive SNAP benefits.

One of those restaurants in the Hickory area has already passed out hundreds of meals.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty reports that the community is stepping up to support those restaurants.

Workers at Casa Aguilar, a Mexican restaurant in Hickory, said the community has donated $8,000 in free meals.

Casa Aguilar workers said that they handed out more than 300 free meals on Monday.

Restaurant employees prepared meals Tuesday morning for families in the Hickory area.

In Catawba County alone, 10,000 households receive SNAP benefits totaling more than $3.4 million every month.

In Burke County, Beck’s Country Kitchen, north of Morganton, prepared to give out meals to children Tuesday.

More than 13,000 residents rely on SNAP benefits, officials in Burke County said.

